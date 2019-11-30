This beastly gaming laptop is just $799 for Black Friday

Gaming laptop deals are a dime a dozen on Black Friday. However, Evoo's 15-inch gaming is setting the internet ablaze by offering high end specs at an incredibly low price.

Walmart is selling the 15-Inch Evoo Gaming Laptop for just $799.

Evoo 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $799.99 Evoo's powerful gaming laptop produces a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with a 9th Gen i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.View Deal

This 4.6 pound device wraps a 1660 Ti GPU, 9th Gen i7 CPU and 16 GB of RAM into a slick black chassis that houses a customizable RGB keyboard.

You'd be hard pressed to find a similarly equipped laptop for this price. For comparison, the Legion Y540 with the exact same specs is discounted to $999. If you're worried about the laptop's thermals, you can keep your Evoo's temperature down with a cooling pad to increase the laptop's longevity.

Want an even more powerful gaming laptop capable of playing games at maxed out settings and ray-tracing support? Our best Black Friday laptop deals and best Cyber Monday laptop deals pages have some of the deepest discounts on the best gaming laptops available.