The sleek Razer Blade Stealth 13 is now $500 off

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a premium ultrabook that doubles as a gaming rig. Currently on sale, it's one of the best laptop deals you'll find right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook on sale for $899. Normally priced at $1,399.99, that's $500 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

You can save $500 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 at Amazon right now. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD (upgradable), and UHD Graphics 620. At $899, this laptop has never been cheaper.

In our Razer Blade Stealth 13 review, we were impressed by its attractive design, powerful performance, great audio, and 8-hour battery life.

The Blade Stealth 13's entire chassis is made of a gorgeous, black CNC aluminum. The Stealth's 13.3-inch, 1080p screen is bright and vivacious despite its matte, anti-glare coating. The laptop's shimmering Razer Chroma keyboard with bright back-lighting makes keys easily visible even in the darkest room.

At 12 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch and 2.9 pounds, the Razer Blade Stealth is on a par with the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2.9 pounds, 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). By comparison, the Dell XPS 13 9370 (12 x 7.9 x 0.5 inches) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) are slightly lighter at 2.7 pounds.

In terms of audio, the Blade Stealth packs surprisingly big, clear sound. It has Dolby Atmos preinstalled.

In real-world performance tests, we streamed an episode of Voltron: Legendary Defender on Netflix with 20 additional Google Chrome tabs open, some of which were running Twitch streams, Tweetdeck or YouTube. The Stealth and its 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-8565U CPU with 16GB of RAM plugged along without a hitch.

On Geekbench 4 synthetic tests, the Blade Stealth 13 scored 15,878 which is well above the 12,285 premium laptop average. It beat the Core i7-8550U CPUs of the Dell XPS 13 (14,18) and Huawei MateBook X (12,913).

So for professionals who want a premium laptop that also doubles as a gaming rig, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 ultrabook is worth considering, especially at $500 off.