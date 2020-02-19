The amazing Blue Yeti USB microphone is just $79

Update February 19: Best Buy has an even better deal. Get the Blue Yeti USB Mic with Fallout 76 for just $79.99.

The Blue Yeti is one of the best USB microphones for podcasting, Twitch streaming and any type of vocal recording. For a limited time, you can get one for a great price.

Best Buy has the Blue Yeti USB Mic with Fallout 76 on sale for $79.99. That's $49 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this USB mic.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Blue Yeti is our favorite USB microphone. It's perfect for Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, musicians, and everyone in between. Get it with Fallout 76 for just $79. View Deal

Easy to setup, the Blue Yeti is plug and play ready for Windows 10 and macOS PCs. It captures 16-bit/48kHz audio and has a built-in gain dial, volume knob and mute button. While most podcasters will opt for the cardioid audio recording, the Yeti mic can pick up bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo sound. It's a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

While we didn't review this particular Blue Yeti microphone, in our Blue Yeti X review, we liked its sleek design, solid audio quality and customizable LEDs. The Blue Yeti's performance is on par with its successor, sans the LEDs.

At $49 off, the Blue Yeti is an excellent choice if you want a USB mic for professional audio recording.