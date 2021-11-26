The Alienware Area-51m R2 for $1,899 off is the thickest gaming laptop Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are breaking my back over here, so scroll past my pain already to check out the epic Alienware Area-51m R2 for $1,250 off.

At this very moment, the Alienware Area-51m R2 is $1,899 off right now on Dell's website.

Alienware Area-51m R2 deal

Alienware Area-51m R2: was $3,150 now $1,899 Alienware Area-51m R2: was $3,150 now $1,899

The Alienware Area-51m R2 comes with Intel Core i7-10700 CPU, an RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz display.

Like its predecessor, the 51m R2 uses the company’s new Legend design. Available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, the Legend design still serves up plenty of intergalactic, sci-fi aesthetics. However, unlike the old Epic design, Legend offers more rounded edges and a more sophisticated take on Alienware’s RGB customizable light show.

One of the biggest selling points about the Area 51m is the ability to swap out nearly all the components. You can do it yourself, or if you’re feeling nervous about potentially bricking an upwards of $3,500 laptop, have one of Dell’s service technicians come out and do it for you. According to Vivien Lien, Vice President of Alienware and Dell Gaming, the service is currently suspended out of the interest of safety during the ongoing pandemic. However, the service will be reinstated when it's deemed safe.

And before you get your hopes up about swapping out your old 20-series Nvidia graphics card for a Super GPU, there’s a bit of a hitch. Both versions of Area-51m can only accommodate components of the same series. So while you can switch from an RTX 2060 to 2080, you can’t go from am RTX 2070 to a 2070 Super.