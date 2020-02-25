Surface Pro 7 with Core i5 CPU now $300 off at Amazon

If you're considering snagging a tablet/laptop hybrid, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is among the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can score one for hundreds off its regular price.

Currently, you can get the 256GB model Surface Pro 7 on sale for $898.99 from Amazon. That's $300 off its $1,199 list price and just $9 shy of its all-time price low. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

This surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD. That's $300 off and one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this configuration.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of our top 10 picks on our best 2-in-1 laptops page. The base model on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD.

As we note in our Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by its premium design, fast overall performance and bright, vivid display. Though the keyboard and stylus are sold separately, the Surface Pro 7 earned a 4 out of 5 star overall rating.

Design-wise, apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 has the same minimalist aesthetic as the Surface Pro 6. In terms of performance, the the Surface Pro 7 gets a significant upgrade with 10th-gen Intel CPU hardware.

In our lab, the Surface Pro 7 scored an impressive 17,225 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test. This is just a few points shy of the Apple iPad Pro (17,995, A12X Bionic) and wipes the floor with the Surface Pro 6 (13,761, Core i5-8250U).

If you need to take hand-written notes, draw pictures or do precise video or photo-editing, the Surface Pro 7 pen is worth the splurge. Now on sale for $94.99 ($5 off) at Amazon, of all the styli we've tested, it's among the best.

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 7 has the same connections as its predecessor. It has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, a magnetic Surface Connect port for charging). Microsoft also equipped it with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD slot.

Still on the fence about which Surface PC to buy? Read which Microsoft Surface is right for you now to help you decide.