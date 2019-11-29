Save 12% on Dell's Powerful 4K XPS 13 For Black Friday

Our pick for best over-all laptop is now on sale, joining in on one of the most competitive Black Fridays for laptop buyers in recent memory. With a solid 12% discount, this deal is a no brainer if you're looking for a laptop that's snappy and equipped with the best display on the market.

Dell is selling the XPS 13 for just $1,320 when you use coupon code "SAVE12" at checkout.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,319.99 Dell's premium 2-in-1 comes equipped with a 10th Gen i5 CPU, 13.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch Display and a 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we found the latest model of our favorite laptop to perform even smoother thanks to the addition of a 10th Gen i5 CPU. 4K content runs without a stutter and the compact chassis is stylish yet subdued. If you're in the market for a new laptop and are in need of a balance between power and ergonomics, there's never been a better time to buy our favorite laptop.

This deal isn't just for power-users. Buying this laptop should future proof you for the years to come.

