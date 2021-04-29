Samsung Galaxy Book Pro pre-order deal gets you free Samsung wearables

Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro series laptops boast 5G support and immersive AMOLED displays. Galaxy Book Pro pre-order deals are now live at Samsung's official site for eager shoppers. Pricing for the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $999.99 and $1,199, respectively.

For customers who pre-order the Galaxy Book Pro series laptop now, Samsung is tossing in free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds as an incentive. With active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance, touch controls, and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds yet.

As an alternative, you can get $150 in Samsung Credit to purchase accessories for your new Galaxy Book Pro. This is one of the best deals we've seen on a newly announced laptop.

Galaxy Book Pro Preorder deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Pre-order: free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and get free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with your order. As an alternative, you can get $150 in Samsung Credit toward accessories. Moreover, trade-in your old mobile device to get up to $550 in instant savings. View Deal

Even better, trade in a qualifying mobile device to get $550 in instant savings. Although Samsung will accept select laptops, tablets, and phones from several brands, a Galaxy Tab S7 Plus nets you the highest discount.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro series notebooks are direct competitors to the Apple MacBooks and Dell XPS laptops. The base model Galaxy Book Pro packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED touch screen, Intel's 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Samsung's starting model Galaxy Book Pro 360 packs a 15.6-inch Super AMOLED touch screen and 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU.

Building upon the massive success of its Galaxy phones and tablets, Samsung aims to create a tighter ecosystem of Android and Windows-powered devices. The Windows 10 powered Galaxy Book Pro's unique features make it easy to connect your other Galaxy devices.

“The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity, and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem,” Samsung president and head of Mobile Communications Business, Dr. TM Roh said in a statement Wednesday.

Galaxy Book Pro preorders are expected to ship by May 14.