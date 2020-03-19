Razer (yes, the gaming company) is making surgical masks to fight coronavirus

Razer, the company we know and love for its best gaming laptops, is now putting its efforts into creating and donating up to one million surgical masks to health authorities around the globe in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan took to Twitter to talk about this new initiative and said that, "While there has been incredible demand for our products during this time with many staying home to avoid the crowds (and to play games), the team at Razer understands that all of us have a part to play in fighting the virus – no matter which industry we come from."

Over the past few days, our designers and engineers have been working 24-hour shifts to convert some of our existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks so that we can donate them to countries around the world.March 19, 2020

Razer plans on reaching out to governments and health authorities to see how it can prioritize its support and donations of the masks. This is quite the pivot for a tech company but we're hoping more follow suit to aid people in need.

Recently, companies like Apple and Microsoft shut down their stores around the globe in response to the pandemic. Microsoft also released a statement about how it is teaming up with companies like Google and Facebook to help keep the public updated on the most relevant news about the virus.

Razer is doing its part, so we have to make sure to do ours -- commit to social distancing. We've got this.