Razer sliced open the Blade Advanced 15 and added 11th Gen Intel H-series CPUs

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced, the spiced-up version of the Blade 15 Base Model, is getting refreshed with powerful 11th Gen Intel H-series CPUs. Spider-Man Miles Morales composer John Paesano told us he's a huge fan of the Razer Blade series, allowing him to play his favorite titles such as Division 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

It's no wonder why Paesano enjoyed using the Razer Blade series: it's slim and light, and packed with powerful internals. Plus, it has a sleek, minimalist design for gamers who prefer a subdued chassis. Now, the Blade 15 Advanced is getting a processor upgrade that is making us salivate over its potential gaming vigor.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Razer boasts that its refreshed Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is still the "best, thinnest and fastest" on the market. We can't wait to test out Razer's claims with rigorous testing of the Blade 15's performance, graphics, battery life and more.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Image credit: Razer)

The updated Blade 15 Advanced now comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM (expandable by up to 64GB), up 1TB of PCIe SSD storage (expandable up to 4TB), and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

Design

Razer declared that the Blade 15 Advanced is the world's thinnest RTX gaming laptop. It is only 0.6 inches thick. Competitors such as the MSI GS66 Stealth, Gigabyte Aero 15 and Alienware M15 R4 are 17%, 25% and 31% larger, respectively. The Blade 15's dusky chassis retained its urbane, refined design with that pop of emerald many gamers love thanks to the eye-catching Razer logo. Razer said the Blade 15 Advanced, made of CNC aluminum with a durable anodized finish, is crafted with precision.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Image credit: Razer)

The chassis also has an anti-fingerprint coating, so you don't have to worry about keeping a microfiber cloth handy.

Display

The Blade 15 Advanced sports a 15.6-inch display. Screen options include a 360Hz display with a 2ms response rate, a 240Hz QHD display with a 2.5ms response rate, and a 4K AMOLED display with a 1ms response rate. It's also worth noting that the display's bezels are 4.9mm thin, allowing ample room for gaming screen real estate. The top bezel features a 1080p webcam, a nice departure from the sea of 720p cameras on the market.

Keyboard

The Blade 15 Advanced comes with per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting technology. Two speakers flank the island-style keyboard so you can enjoy top-firing sound while playing your favorite games.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Image credit: Razer)

Ports

Razer boasts that the Blade 15 Advanced has "lots and lots of ports," including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card reader, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.1 output.

Bottom line

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced starts at $2,229. The most expensive configuration, packed with a 4K OLED display, will set you back $3,339. The refreshed gaming rig will be available for pre-order on May 17 via the Razer Store.

The refreshed Razer Blade 15 Advanced will hit store shelves in June.