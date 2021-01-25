Razer deal slashes $300 off Blade 15 gaming laptops

When it comes to picking the best gaming laptops, Razer is usually pretty high up on that list — pairing a premium build with a packed-out spec list. But do you know what makes them even better? A huge price cut.

Right now over at Amazon, you can get $300 off the fully loaded Razer Blade 15 line of laptops, with prices starting from their lowest ever cost of $1,499.

Razer Blade 15 base model: was $1,799.99, now $1,499.37 @ Amazon

This may be the base model, but these certainly don't sound like "base model" specs. The cheapest Razer Blade 15 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD — all running a glorious FHD display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 advanced: was $2,999.99, now $2,699.99 @ Amazon

Got some more money in your gaming laptop budget than the base model? Treat yourself and go all out with the specs. The FHD display now runs at an insane 300Hz refresh rate, the CPU takes a dramatic step up to the eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H, storage doubles to a 1TB SSD and for the graphics, you get the insanely powerful RTX 2080.View Deal

We've reviewed both the base and advanced models. As you can see, we had a lot of good things to say about the Razer Blade 15.

The premium aluminum chassis is slim and attractive, packing plenty of I/O to slot into your home setup and be useful on-the-go too!

But this svelte construction opens up to reveal a whole lot of power — starting with a FHD display that runs at 144Hz refresh rate at the very least (up to 300Hz on the advanced edition). If you've never tried high frame rate gaming, you'll find it hard to go back.

Under the hood, you've got 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and either an RTX 2060 in the base or 2080 in the advanced model. This setup will capably handle the latest titles across the board.

The main gripe we had with these laptops was the price, which was a little steep at the time. Now, with $300 off the list price, this is probably the best time to snap up one of the best gaming laptops in the game.

Want to shop around and see what other offers are available? Check out our best gaming laptop deals hub.