Razer Blade Stealth 13 with OLED, GTX 1650 Ti hits $500 off in epic Cyber Monday deal

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 with an OLED display and GTX 1650 Ti GPU is only $1,499 right now

Cyber Monday deals are breaking into my house and threatening to raise my taxes and steal my job unless you check out this epic Razer Blade Stealth 13 deal for $500 off.

Right now you can check out the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for just $1,499 at Amazon, which is outfitted with an OLED display and an GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

You can snag $500 off this epic Cyber Monday Razer deal if you act now. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, an GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, a 13.3-inch, 1080p OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, a 13.3-inch, 1080p OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) review (non-OLED), we wrote that the Razer Blade Stealth 13 has a lot to offer with its Nvidia GPU and Intel CPU. It allows you to work and play (within reason) without sacrificing that beautiful, lightweight chassis.

For instance, the laptop got 36 fps on the Grand Theft Auto V benchmark, which is well above our 30-fps average. When we ran the Far Cry New Dawn test, the laptop reached 48 fps. Neither score surpassed the premium laptop gaming average, but they were high enough to ensure smooth game play.

