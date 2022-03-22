Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with RTX 3080 GPU hits all-time low price of $2,399

Microsoft's sitewide sale takes dollars off a range of Razer laptops. Now is a great time to score big savings on the brand's premium notebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $2,399. It normally costs $2,799, so that's $400 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

The Razer Blade 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch 144Hz (2560 x 1440) display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion free gameplay. Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and 1TB SSD.

Razer manufactures many of the industry's best gaming laptops and the Razer Blade 14 is among them. It crams powerful, blazing-fast gaming performance into an ultraportable design.

Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your laptop while FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion free gameplay.

Although we didn't test this machine, Razer Blade 14 reviews on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its portability, power and amazing-looking RGB lighting. Others like its solid build, low fan noise and long lasting battery.

The Razer Blade 14 is a solid pick up if portability, power, speed and customization are important to you.

As an alternative, you can get the Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $2,299 ($300 off).

Microsoft Store deals tend to sell out fast, so we recommend you grab a Razer laptop while you still can.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $2,299 @ Microsoft Store

Now $300 off, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. It's configured with Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and 1TB of storage.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Microsoft

Now $400 off, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is still one of the best gaming Ultrabook around. It packs a 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 60Hz 4K display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with Nvidia's GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated graphics.