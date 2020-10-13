Prime Day Savings: $500 off the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

What's sleek, powerful and all yours? The Razer Blade 15 if you play your cards right. Fans of Razer's uber-slim gaming laptops can score the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model for $2,099 on Amazon. Armed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia Super GPU, the Advanced Model of the laptop is all about delivering blistering frame rates when playing even the most demanding AAA titles.

And if the Advanced Model is a bit out of your price range, you can also get the Razer Blade 15 Base Model for $1,299. That's a 19% savings from its original $1,599 price. While not as powerful as its advanced cousin, the Base Model isn't a slouch. The gaming notebook has its own 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and pairs it with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It's not as powerful, but you can still game.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model: was $2,599, now $2,099 on Amazon The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is coming with guns ablazin'. Not only does it have a powerful Intel Comet Lake processor, it's also sporting an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU. The combination all but ensures that the laptop will chew through even the most taxing games effortlessly.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model: was $1,599, now $1,299 on Amazon In an effort to bring more of its svelte gaming laptops to the masses, Razer created the Base Model of the Blade 15. It's a more affordable iteration of the gaming laptop. And while its true, it's Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU isn't as powerful as its more expensive cousin. The Base Model can still play its fair share of games at solid frame rates. View Deal

We're in the process of reviewing the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model. And for all intents and purposes, it's standing up to the hype. Aesthetically, the laptop looks just like its predecessor, which means you're getting an uber-slim notebook made primarily out of a black aluminum chassis accentuated by a glowing green three-headed snake logo,

Measuring 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches, the 4.7-pound notebook is slimmer than the likes of the MSI GE66 Raider (5.3 pounds / 14.1 x10.5 x 0.9 inches) and Alienware m15 R3 (4.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.8 inches).

The gaming rig held its own on our graphics performance tests, achieving 63 fps on Assassin's Creed Odyssey. During the Grand Theft Auto V benchmark, the Blade 15 obtained 87 fps. When we ran the Far Cry New Dawn test, the Blade 15 scored 84 fps.

The laptop's CPU is by no means a slouch as it hit 7,356 on the Geekbench 5.2 overall performance test, beating the 6,943 premium gaming average. The SSD has a lightning-fast transfer rate of 1,013.8 megabytes per second. The notebook survived 5 hours and 2 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is pretty good for a gaming laptop.

