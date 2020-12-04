Older iPhones get FaceTime HD upgrade: What to expect

With the release of the iPhone 12 came FaceTime HD, which was available when connected to Wi-Fi or 5G networks and provided FaceTime users with full 1080p resolution and much better image quality.

Now this upgrade is coming to older iPhones that already have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and are perfect candidates as they are capable of HD video.

With the release of iOS update 14.2, one of the hidden surprises recently discovered by MacMagazine is that FaceTime HD, which is native to iPhone 12, is now available to users of older iPhones starting with iPhones 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, SE (2nd Gen), 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max while using Wi-Fi.

The discovery was notice when Apple recently posted the device's specs on Apple's website. FaceTime HD is a marked improvement as I tested it with a call to my daughter and immediately noticed improved clarity and sharpness. Bravo Apple, now my daughter can point out all the new grey in my beard and remind me it's Just For Men time.