Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service adds 19 new titles

Nvidia GeForce Now subscribers will be interested in knowing that new PC games are available on the cloud gaming service. The company announced Thursday, the list of 19 new games now available to GeForce NOW subscribers.

This is welcome news as the GeForce NOW had a number Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda pulled from its list of games earlier this year due to licensing issues. As we reported, "The Long Dark" game developer, Raphal van Lierop slammed Nvidia for not requesting permission to add the game to its platform.

Nvidia promises to announce new games each Thursday and has a total of 602 games in its library so far, nearly as many as Sony's PlayStation Now. .

GeForce Now's newly added games list:

Population Zero

Age of Conan: Unchained

Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition

Cube World

Darksiders II

Door Kickers: Action Squad

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition

Hitman: Blood Money

King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North

Sacred 2 Gold

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

STEINS;GATE

Styx: Shards of Darkness

The Guild II: Renaissance

This Is the Police 2

WORMS Armageddon

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

X3: Terran Conflict

What is GeForce NOW?

GeForce Now is GPU creator, Nvidia's cloud-based game streaming service for PC Mac, Shield TV, and Android devices. It offers silky-smooth gameplay over RTX outfitted servers. This versatile gaming platform lets you stream your own library of games or play your favorite free-to-play games.

So how much does GeForce Now cost? GeForce Now is currently available in two tiers including free and founders. Join for free and you'll have standard access and 1 hour-session lengths. Under the founders membership plan, you pay $4.99 a month for 12 months for priority access, extended session length and RTX On.

This pricing is for a limited time only.