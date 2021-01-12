New Lenovo ThinkBook 13x unveiled at CES 2021: Here's what we know

At CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled a new ThinkBook 13x with an eye-catching anodized aluminum dual-tone top cover and sleek chassis. The laptop weighs just 2.6 pounds and measures 11.7 x 8.22 x 0.50 inches, making it razor thin and super portable.

The ThinkBook 13x sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel integrated UHD graphics and enhanced EVO 3 platform, and you can get up to 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The new ThinkBook 13x comes with a 13.3 WQXGA touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness held in place by a tiny bezel, which adds to its low profile esthetic and results in a 90% body-to-screen ratio. The Eyecare-certified LCD panel comes with an Ambient Light Sensor that adjusts screen brightness and turns the keyboard's backlighting on or off.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

When you open the ThinkBook 13x up, you will be met by a full-sized backlit keyboard and one-piece Precision touchpad. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a combo mic/audio port.

For security, ThinkBook comes with a fingerprint reader, power button combo and the HD webcam has an easy-to-close physical ThinkShutter to block people from seeing you.

Designed to work silently with just one fan and ITA 4.0 technology for enhanced thermal performance, the ThinkBook 13x should stay cool all day long.

While the fans may be quiet, the ThinkBook 13x won't be silent as you work and play as the ThinkBook comes with Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision to enhance the video and audio experience.

Lastly, the ThinkBook comes with a 53Whr battery promising to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life to get you through your day and beyond. The ThinkBook 13x should be a solid performed and we can't wait to get a unit back to our lab and push it to its limits and give our readers a full rundown.