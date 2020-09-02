New Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 confirmed with Intel 11th Gen CPUs

Dell is set to release new XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 models with Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs and Iris Xe Graphics. The laptops were first spotted in Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU announcement video to the press.

After the event, a Dell rep reached out to confirm the launch of these new XPS laptops. Dell will reveal the full details of the new models at a later date, so we don't have any pricing, availability or specs to share right now.

We were, however, sent a few teaser images of the XPS 13 (see below).

(Image credit: Dell)

What can we glean from the images? Well...not much. The upcoming XPS 13 looks similar if not identical to the most recent release. The edges are diamond-cut, giving them a reflective finish and Dell is sticking with the Arctic White deck, which we suspect will retain its predecessor's stain-proof glass-fiber weave.

The brief glances we got of the XPS 13 during the Intel CPU event showed a bezel-less display and a keyboard that expands across the deck.

This isn't the first time we've seen this upcoming XPS 13. Leaker WalkingCat (who is currently suspended on Twitter) posted a product video showing an XPS 13 in action. As Notebookcheck reports, you can see clearly see the black carbon-fiber weave on the deck, the slim bezels around the screen and the silver metal trim around the edges.

We can't say for sure but it looks like the XPS 13 will retain the same design as the previous model, which wouldn't be surprising considering the early 2020 release was overhauled with thinner bottom bezels, a larger touchpad and a wider keyboard.

We're hoping to see similar improvements to the XPS 13 2-in-1, which Dell has chosen to keep under wraps. We'll update you in the coming weeks as we learn more about the successors of some of our favorite ultra-portable laptops.