MSI Leopard with RTX 3070 GPU down to its lowest ever price

Spoiler alert: RTX 30 series gaming laptops cost a lot of money.

The recent jump in graphical capabilities has brought a hefty price tag with them as well, which makes any price drops difficult to find.

That was until now, as MSI’s GP66 gaming laptop with the absolute screamer of an RTX 3070 dedicated GPU under the hood is down to its lowest ever price of $1,749 over at Amazon .

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $1,899 now $1,749 @ Amazon

With a spec list that will make any gaming enthusiast hot under the collar, this MSI GP66 packs a 15-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this specific model, we’re confident in recommending this based on our MSI GS66 Stealth review , which packs blistering power into a sleek body.

The Leopard has some of that sleekness with dimensions measuring 0.92 x 14.09 x 10.51 inches and a weight of 5.25 pounds — that's impressive given this is a gaming laptop packed to the gills with components.

Up top, you have a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 100% sRGB color gamut and a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Keeping this running and adding ray tracing into the mix is a dynamic duo of Intel Core i7-10870H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6.

Multitasking is handled by 32GB DDR4 RAM and the 1TB NVMe SSD can load even the most spacious games like Warzone quickly.