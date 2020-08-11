Microsoft xCloud beta now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Microsoft's highly anticipated xCloud streaming service is finally available to try today with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you're running on Android, go ahead and update the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app and you should have access to a library of around 30 games.

xCloud is rather exciting, as it's a service that allows users to play video games through Microsoft's cloud and, in the future, it'll support every Xbox Game Pass title. The service is similar to Google Stadia, but we believe xCloud has far more potential. Check out our hands-on with xCloud here.

Microsoft is launching this beta in an attempt to work out some kinks before its official September 15 launch. We found that xCloud's load times were a bit long, so expect a few issues here and there.

The xCloud beta will be available up until September 11th, so Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a month to try out the service. Head to the Google Play Store to download the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app and get started.