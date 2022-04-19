WoW 10.0 Reveal: Live updates

Blizzard Entertainment is revealing what’s in store for the future of World of Warcraft in a presentation today. We already know that World of Warcraft’s cross-faction update is in the works, but we’re hoping to hear good news that can breathe some life into the game in other ways. After all, Shadowlands suffered from a particularly exhausting endgame, so hopefully these issues are addressed.

World of Warcraft’s 10.0 reveal will go live on April 19 at 9am PST / 12pm EST. You can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or keep up with this article to get live updates when the show goes live. Rumors have been circulating around the existence of a rumored Evoker class and Dragonkin race, both of which could be revealed today if the leaks were true.