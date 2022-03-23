Nothing March event: Nothing phone (1) announced

Refresh

(Image credit: Nothing) And here's a look at Nothing OS.

(Image credit: Nothing) And Nothing closes out with an abrupt finish, which may have been an error in the stream. Either way, here's the symbolic design of the Nothing phone (1).

Sound is also an important part of the Nothing OS, inspired by morse code and more old-school tech. There's also compatibility with other products, including Apple AirPods and the Tesla app.



A Nothing OS launcher will be available on a select few smartphones this April, while the Nothing phone (1) will be coming in Summer 2022. That isn't too far away.

The Nothing phone (1) is officially announced, with Pei stating that a small team can challenge big brands like Apple. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon.



We're now getting a look at the phone, kind of. Well, what we're really seeing is a bunch of symbols.



It will be based on Nothing OS, which is based on Android. It won't come with any bloatware, which is definitely welcome. Pei states it will be fast thanks to RAM, while the display offers a smooth and unified experience.



Expect 4 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates, which is fantastic to hear.

We're finally going to see the product, announcing the Nothing phone (1)!

Pei continues about the reception on the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, and stating that it is not an audio company. With the upcoming reveal, we're sure that will be true.

We're now getting a background on the Nothing company, including partnerships with Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm, which all of its products will be based on.

"Lets bring the future back" says the Nothing advert. Pei talks about the state of the consumer tech market, saying its getting stale. He also talks about his first devices, including the Walkman. The excitement around tech is gone, apparently, and no company is innovating, Pei says. Nothing is looking to stand out in the market. "I believe in something bigger," and now the time is right for something new.



The excitement builds.

Here. We. Go...again.



Carl Pei states "today has been a long time coming." We're talking about consumer tech, Pei says, and also says it is getting boring. But it's here is change it all.



We're now seeing a quirky '80's style advert about the future. It also shows off a bunch of phones, which is a good sign for the big reveal.

Just under two minutes to go until it really begins (hopefully).

We see a countdown from just under 7 minutes, along with a bunch of quotes from different brands about the Nothing ear 1 earbuds. We reckon the extended timer is another countdown for when the event will actually start. Stay tuned.

Here. We. Go.



So far, there's a whole lot of, well, nothing. But we expect to kick off any moment now.

The event is about to begin, and there are plenty of viewers waiting to see what Nothing has up its sleeve. We're hyped.

If you're still looking for a place to watch the Nothing event, we've embedded the livestream video here so that you can watch it on this page, if it tickles your fancy.

Are you ready for The Truth?Live today 14:00 GMT.#NothingeventMarch 23, 2022 See more Under 30 minutes to go.



I think we're ready for "The Truth." And judging by the post, we expect to see a stylish show with Carl Pei telling us about the big reveal. We're not sure how long the Nothing event will last, but we do know there will be some sort of reveal, along with details about another community investment. This follows Nothing's first community round, which raised $1.5 million in a record-beating 54 seconds last March.

(Image credit: Nothing) Last year, Nothing announced its partnership with Qualcomm, stating it will be using its Snapdragon chips to power upcoming devices. With the semiconductor giant in the mix, Nothing's next big product launch is looking mighty likely to be a first-generation smartphone. If it's anything like the ear (1) earbuds, we expect it to be a flagship killer, too.



According to the announcement, Nothing is planning to use "Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices." With this in mind, along with the "ecosystem" Nothing hints at, the brand aims to build a tech ecosystem that may rival Apple's.

With under an hour to go, the hype for one of Nothing's "most important announcements ever" is growing.



The company gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming event last week, with the tweet stating "let's get transparent." That's a clear sign that whatever product is revealed (fingers crossed it's a smartphone), it'll sport the same transparent design as the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. Let’s get transparent.While we’re getting ready for the #Nothingevent on 23 March, we invite you to come behind-the-scenes of the shoot.Watch the new Nothing Updates here.March 18, 2022 See more