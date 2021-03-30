Lenovo's superb ThinkPad X1 Nano crashes to $950

Spring has sprung and Lenovo is back at it again with a sitewide spring clearance sale on laptops. For a limited time, you can save up to 68% on select Lenovo laptops — like the superb and lightweight ThinkPad X1 Nano.

As part of the sale, you can get the base model Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano for just $949.99 via coupon, "CLEARANCE5". That's $1,549 off Lenovo's web price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this ultrabook. Walmart and Newegg have it for the same price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano: was $2,499 now $950 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a smaller version of the ThinkPad Carbon X1. Right now, Lenovo has various configuration on sale with the base model starting at $949.99 via coupon, "CLEARANCE5". It packs a bright, 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) matte IPS display, 1.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1130G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. Walmart and Newegg have it for the same price.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 AMD: was $2,029 now $902 @ Lenovo

Right now, you can save $1,126 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 AMD laptop via coupon, "CLEARANCE5". It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Nano is the lightest ThinkPad yet and one of the best business laptops to buy. The notebook in this deal features a 13-inch, 2160 x 1350 2K display, 1.8-GHz Core i5-1130G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. As an alternative, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 with AMD Ryzen 5 Pro CPU and 16GB of RAM for $902.

As we praise in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review, this laptop has a stylish, low-profile design, bright display, and snappy keyboard. It also has an impressive battery life which lasted 12 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. We rate the ThinkPad X1 Nano 4 out of 5 stars and give it our Editor's Choice award cosign.

The model we tested housed 11th Gen Core i7 and 16GB RAM hardware. It juggled 20 Google Chrome tabs, a pair of 1080p YouTube videos, and Twitch streams with ease. Although the laptop in this deal has a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, you can expect its seamless, multitasking performance to be on par. It's a suitable laptop for creating documents, streaming content, and light PC gaming.

At a mere 2 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.55-0.66-inches, it's slightly lighter than its sibling, the X1 Carbon (12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, 2.4 pounds). It's also much lighter than competing ultra-portables like the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.6 pounds), HP EliteBook 830 G7 (12.1 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, Lenovo managed to squeeze two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone/mic combo jack into the ThinkPad X1 Nano. If you need more ports, you can always invest in a USB hub or opt for wireless peripherals.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano is a solid pick up if you're looking for a thin, lightweight, yet powerful machine. Don't miss your chance to own it for its best price yet.

Lenovo's coupon expires on March 31.