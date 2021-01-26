Lenovo Yoga C940 price slashed by $519 in epic deal

After a few iterations to refine the formula, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is a great 2-in-1 that packs plenty of power into a slim and versatile device. But if there was one thing that could make this better (just like everything else), it’s a cheaper price tag.

Well, lucky for you, Lenovo listened. Right now, you can get up to $519 off the list price and enjoy a Yoga C940 from just $1,009.99.

Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch): was $1,449, now $1,010 @ Lenovo w/ coupon EmployeePrice11

This version of the Yoga C940 comes packed with enough power for your day-to-day use — a gorgeous 1080p display with 400 nits of brightness, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch): was $1,648.99, now $1,129.99 @ Lenovo with coupon EmployeePrice11

But if you need a little more oomph, spend $120 more and you can get a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and double the SSD storage at 512GB. This is the ideal model for those whose workload requires some more processor-intensive tasks.View Deal

Stuck with the choice between a laptop and tablet? Just get both in one portable machine. The Lenovo Yoga C940 offers a gorgeous 14-inch, 1080p screen with 400 nits of brightness and ten points of multi-touch (also a pen comes included for all your drawing needs).

And all of the above performance comes stuffed into a svelte chassis (12.61 x 8.54 x 0.57-0.61 inches) with that 360-degree hinge and 15-hour battery life to keep up with your busy day-to-day.

With a discount this deep, this is the best time to pick up a Lenovo Yoga C940. But if you want to see what else is good in this category, check out our best 2-in-1 laptops hub.