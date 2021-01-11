Act fast! Get the Lenovo Yoga C740 for $200 off

When it comes to good 2-in-1s, Lenovo’s Yoga models always flex their way up to the top spots as one of the best.

But now, thanks to a special discount code straight from Lenovo, you can save $200 on a Yoga C740 14-inch laptop — starting at just $769.99 with the code NEWYEARYOGA.

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $1119.99, now $919.99 @ Lenovo

This version of the Yoga C740 packs plenty of power into its svelte chassis — 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Your canvas is a gorgeous 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display, paired with a Dolby Atmos speaker system (and that 360-degree hinge) for the ultimate sofa tablet binging experience.View Deal

Take a look at our Yoga C740 review and you will see how much we like this machine, as it packs plenty of performance and a good battery life inside a thin, versatile frame.

Let’s start with the spec sheet. It varies between models (our favourite is the 1TB version we talk about just above), but for context, even the cheapest model packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, along with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. That is more than enough to crush the essentials and maintain speed when multitasking.

Go for the one we’ve picked, then you get double storage and RAM. All models come with the same glorious 14-inch touchscreen display with FHD resolution and IPS tech, which when paired with the Dolby Atmos speakers makes for a great entertainment experience.

It sounds good, but we haven’t even talked about the flexibility of its design (it’s called “Yoga” after all)! At 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches, this is a seriously portable frame — made even better with its 360-degree hinge for a mid-tier system that surpasses expectations.