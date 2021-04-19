Lenovo Yoga 7i with 11th gen Intel Core i5 now $150 off in epic 2-in-1 deal

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is the result of years of iteration, churning out some of the best 2-in-1 laptops available today. But now, with a $150 price cut, it is even better.

For a limited time at Best Buy, the Yoga 7i is down to just $779.99 . Don’t miss it!

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $929.99 now $779.99 @ Best Buy

This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo Platform CPU, 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Of course, the main event of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid 1080P LED display.

There’s a lot to love here. Just check out our Lenovo Yoga 7i review and you’ll see why, as the convertible packs some serious power into a sleek, stylish and, most importantly, portable chassis.

The gorgeous all-aluminum design measures in at just 0.7 inches thin with a weight of a mere 3.1 pounds. Open it up and you’ll find a 14-inch FHD touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness.

Keeping everything speedy is the pairing of an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU clocked at 2.4GHz, along with 12GB of DDR4 RAM. Plus, you can stuff this full of fast-loading apps on the 512GB M.2 SSD.

Top that off with 13 hours of battery life and the 360-degree hinge for ultimate versatility in use, and you’ve got yourself a great value for money package.