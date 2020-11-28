Lenovo Cyber Monday deals 2020: Save $2,000 on ThinkPad X1 Carbon and more

Lenovo Cyber Monday deals start right now with up to 70% off select laptops. We're currently seeing massive discounts on select ThinkPad, Yoga 2-in-1 notebooks, and Legion series gaming notebooks.

As part of the sale, the excellent Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 8 is on sale for $949.99 via coupon, "X1BLACKFRIDAY". Traditionally priced at $2,279, that's a cool $1,329 in savings. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice machine and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops to buy for work or school.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10201U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

We tested the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 and loved its slim, lightweight design and bright, vibrant 1080p display. We gave it a 4.5 out 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and class-leading keyboard.

Lenovo Cyber Monday deals right now

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo

Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 13" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $899 @ Lenovo

This early Cyber Monday deal slashes $220 off the Yoga C640 13-inch laptop via coupon, "EARLYBF3". It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2,689 now $1,478 @ Lenovo

The base ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 sees a $1,210 discount in Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale via coupon, "THINKSALE". This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Core i5-10400H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB MAXQ GPU, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490: was $2,749 now $999 @ Lenovo

This 14-inch business laptop has a lot going for it and it's heavily discounted thanks to an incredible Cyber Monday deal. The Lenovo ThinkPad T490 is equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an integrated Intel UHD GPU. It's packed with a host of security and privacy features, including a fingerprint reader.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,719 now $1,199 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Cyber Monday deal knocks a whopping $520 off the Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop via "BFWEEKDEALS". The ideal machine for gamers who don't need an extreme gaming rig, this model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal