Lenovo 15-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1650 is only $599 for Black Friday

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a super affordable gaming laptop outfitted with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU

I reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 last year, and it's a solid budget gaming laptop. Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i offers you strong performance, decent battery life and a comfortable enough keyboard in a package under $1,000. However, it might be tough to move past the dull display and the limited number of USB Type-A ports.

On the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i averaged 33 fps, sliding past the 27-fps budget gaming laptop average. With the same GPUs, the Pavilion 15 and Nitro 5 underperformed, at 29 fps and 30 fps, respectively, while the G5 15 nailed 37 fps.

When it came to running the Far Cry New Dawn benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), the IdeaPad Gaming 3i averaged 48 fps, which fell under the Pavilion 15 (54 fps) and Nitro 5 (51 fps).

Lenovo’s first attempt at a truly budget gaming laptop with the IdeaPad branding isn’t half bad.