Leaked Silent Hill images emerge — prepare for creepy sticky notes

By published

The suspicious images were taken down by the 'copyright holder'

Silent Hill 2 screenshot
(Image credit: Konami )

Alleged images of a new Silent Hill game have popped up thanks to known leaker AestheticGamer1, but the four pictures of the 2020 project have now been taken down by the "copyright holder."

According to the Twitter post, the four images come from a "relatively new source," but the content shown was apparently enough proof to believe the images were real. Apparently, "Anita & Maya" and "SMS Messages" are important in some way, and there is more than one Silent Hill game in development. 

See more

What's more, the alleged leaked images shown date back to 2020, meaning could be concept images of a game that's still in development. Apparently, the leaker has "a lot of private proof to show this is real." Of course, without any official announcement of a new Silent Hill game, it's a good idea to have a serving of salt handy.  

Still, AestheticGamer is known to have a good track record, and the images now being taken down only raise suspicions. As for the SMS messages, this could be referring to a feature mentioned by gaming writer Alanah Pearce, stating that the now-canceled Silent Hills "would require you to sign a waiver before playing because it would somehow interact with your real-world self, like by sending you emails or text messages as characters from the game even when you weren’t actively playing."

As of writing, another Twitter user shared the images, which have yet to be taken down by the copyright holder. 

See more

We're seeing a lot of sticky notes. There's a hallway filled with them with words such as "Pervert" and "Creep" written on them, leading down to a creepy entity at the end of the passage. There's also images of rooms filled with trash, along with a woman's face with words such as "I hate myself" peeling off her face. So far, so Silent Hill. The image of the hallway is apparently signed by Silent Hill art director Masahiro Ito.

Many have been hoping for a new Silent Hill game to release ever since Silent Hills was announced. It may be a while before we hear anything official, but there's plenty of hype for one to come soon. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  