iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to receive periscope lens — prepare for big optical zoom upgrade

iPhone camera's optical zoom may finally rival Samsung's Galaxy lineup

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Apple is rumored to introduce a long-awaited periscope camera lens to the iPhone, which will greatly increase its optical zoom capabilities. However, it may be a while before it arrives, as it's tipped to be an exclusive iPhone 15 Pro Max feature.

According to oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Pro Max model of the 2023 iPhone lineup is set to receive a periscope lens. Its main specifications include a 1/3-inch image sensor with 12-megapixel resolution, f/2.8 aperture, and sensor-shift support, along with up to 6x optical zoom. 

Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom and a disappointing 15x digital zoom, this will be a vast improvement. However, if the improved zoom 6x capabilities are to be believed, it still won't be able to match Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's 10x optical zoom. Still, Apple may finally rival the extent of Samsung's Galaxy camera capabilities.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be the only one to be equipped with a periscope lens, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are predicted to be fitted with similar specifications. Clearly, this is set to be a defining feature for upcoming Pro models, as there's no word if the standard models will receive significant camera upgrades.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to upgrade its main camera (opens in new tab) sensor to a 48MP shooter, which would be a massive resolution jump over the 12MP of the iPhone 13 Pro

This could result in a 35% increase in the sensor size and a 10% increase in the lens diameter, and it's warmly welcomed because you can only go so far with improving the software before you need to update the hardware.

Will these rumored upgrades further increase the cost of Apple's range of iPhone Pro models? Possibly, but only time will tell if a periscope lens ends up landing on the iPhone. In the meantime, check out everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 14

