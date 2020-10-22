iPhone 13 to get this major upgrade — but there's some bad news

The buzz around the iPhone 12 is as loud as ever but that hasn't stopped us from turning an eye toward the iPhone 13.

We might be (very) early to the game but rumors and leaks are already giving us the first brushstrokes of what features will be found in Apple's 2021 flagship phones. These aren't just random guesses, either. The latest and most interesting iPhone 13 leak, which comes from a trusted source, tells us that a much-requested feature will debut on the new phones but that we should brace for a disappointing omission.

When content creator Sam Sheffer tweeted his wishlist for the iPhone 13, reliable leaker Jon Prosser responded by saying the addition of a USB-C port will "not happen (ever)," but that the iPhone 13 will get a 120Hz refresh rate and there is a 50/50 chance of seeing an in-display fingerprint sensor.

I’ll help! 🙋🏼‍♂️- not happening (ever)- happening - 50/50October 18, 2020

Sheffer's wishlist echoes the requests of many Apple users who were let down by the 60Hz refresh rate and Lightning port on the iPhone 12 models. It seems like the former omission will be addressed with the iPhone 13 but Apple is stubborn about shifting to USB-C, as it did with the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 13 should feel smoother as you swipe through its interfaces or play mobile games. It's a feature already found on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra while the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 both flaunt 90Hz refresh rates.

As for the "50/50" chance on Touch ID, Apple added a new scanner to the edge of the iPad Air but it has yet to adopt an in-display sensor, like those in the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8.

We're still a long time away (11 or 12 months, most likely) from Apple revealing the iPhone 13 so a lot can happen between now and then. Heck, Apple could remove the charging port altogether and go fully wireless using its new MagSafe charger (although that probably wouldn't go over well with customers).

We will bring you our iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews in the coming days. If you're not sold on those devices, we'll continue to keep an eye out for more information about the iPhone 13.