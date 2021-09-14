iOS 14.8 update is out — why it's critical for iPhone users

Apple announced that it's rolling out iOS 14.8 today. The update contains significant patches that address two critical security flaws: a CoreGraphics bug and a WebKit vulnerability.

This is the eighth major update to iOS 14 since it launched last fall. The last significant update, iOS 14.7, introduced MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12 users, as well as improvements to the HomePod timer, the addition of the new Apple Card Family feature, and more.

It's imperative that iPhone users update their devices with the new iOS 14.8 release because it rectifies a CoreGraphics, zero-click vulnerability. The Citizen Lab shed light on the security flaw after reporting that nine Bahraini activists had their iPhones successfully hacked with spyware between June 2020 and February 2021.

According to Apple's iOS 14.8 release notes, the bug allowed hackers to use maliciously crafted PDFs to execute code that could wreak havoc on one's device. The update also fixes a vulnerability concerning Apple's WebKit, the browser-rendering engine that runs Safari and other iOS browsers.

If you're anxious about patching these fixes, you can update your iPhone now by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. It's also worth noting that Apple released a new version of iPadOS 14.

This should be the final iOS 14 update before we're finally introduced to iOS 15.