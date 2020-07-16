Intel teases 'something big' on September 2 — Here's what we think it is

Mark your calendars, Intel has "something big" scheduled for September 2. While an invite we received is only a cryptic teaser, we expect the event to focus on Intel's upcoming 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors.

The email Intel sent to the press promised that the virtual event would showcase “how Intel is pushing the boundaries of how we work and keep connected.”

Intel, perhaps more than ever, needs to prove why it is still a force to be reckoned with in mobile computing. The past few months haven't been kind to the chipmaker; Apple announced its plans to abandon the company in favor of creating custom chips while AMD's Ryzen 4000 CPUs have garnered much-deserved praise from critics and customers alike.

Intel's answer to AMD is Tiger Lake, a successor to Ice Lake that uses the 10nm+ architecture. The verdict is still out on what sort of performance to expect but the included Xe graphics appears to be a significant upgrade over integrated UHD graphics.

We put together a thorough list of everything we know about Ice Lake in case you want to learn more about the chips before they're officially released. Of course, one of the more exciting things about chip releases is seeing the systems that will actually use them. Highlighting the fleet of laptops expected to be powered by Ice Lake is Lenovo's mysterious ThinkPad X1 Nano, a suspected rival to the Dell XPS 13.