HP Pavilion x360 laptop now $599 ahead of Black Friday

The HP Pavilion x360 touch screen laptop is a solid choice if you're looking for a versatile notebook PC. For a limited time, you can snag one of HP's best 2-in1- laptops for a Black Friday price.

Right now, the new HP Pavilion x360 with 11th Gen Intel CPU is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. When not on sale, this HP convertible laptop retails for $750, so that's $150 off its normal price. This marks a record low price for this particular model. As far as Black Friday laptop deals go, it's among the best we've seen so far.

HP's Pavilion x360 has a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into any of 5 different modes.

The Pavilion X360 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, an 11th Gen Intel i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a built-in fingerprint sensor and dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen.

Although we didn't test this model, we tested the HP Pavilion x360 with Core i5-8265U CPU and found its strong performance impressive. This newer HP 2-in-1 has Intel's 11th Gen chip inside, which makes it a formidable contender to the refreshed Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

Connectivity-wise, the Pavilion X360's port selection is quite ample by today's standards. You get an HDMI port, a single USB 3.0 Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. For your audio needs, there's a headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

At 3.6 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.71 inches, the Pavilion x360 is heavier and larger than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches).

So if versatility and performance are a priority on your checklist, you can't go wrong with the HP Pavilion x360.