Wow! Epic deal cuts $600 off HP Omen 15 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 15 gaming laptop is a great mid-tier laptop option (we actually called it the “king” in our review), as it brings a seriously powerful set of specs to a competitive price point. But one thing we did not expect was to see a discount this deep on it!

Over at Newegg, as part of their end-of-month clearance sale, you can pick one up with some top-of-the-line specs for $600 off the list price — just $1,249.

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop deal

HP Omen 15: was $1,849 now $1,249 @ Newegg

Until Sunday January 31, you can save $600 on this beasty, fully-loaded HP Omen 15 — packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, GTX 1660Ti graphics, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. This makes for not only a great gaming laptop, but also a great prosumer all-rounder too.View Deal

We know a thing or two about finding good gaming laptop deals. But even to us, this offers mind-blowing value for money beyond anything we’ve seen in a while — pairing good gaming performance with a fully-loaded spec list any creative pro loves to see.

Under the hood, you’ve got an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU paired with a whopping 32GB of DDR4 RAM for peak multitasking performance. For gaming, there is the GTX 1660Ti dedicated GPU to make the most of that FHD display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

And don’t worry about storage. You can stuff this full of games on the 1TB PCIe SSD. All of this power is crammed into a seriously svelte chassis with all the I/O you need to plug this into your home setup.