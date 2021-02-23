Gran Turismo 7 gets its brakes pumped — here's why it's delayed until 2022

Gran Turismo 7, a highly anticipated PS5 exclusive, is getting its breaks slammed to a screeching halt — at least for now. In an interview with GQ, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan admitted that the beloved driving sim won't be released until next year.

The gaming industry is still reeling from the unexpected onslaught of COVID-19, and unfortunately, Gran Turismo 7 is getting hit hard, forcing developers to delay its arrival until 2022.

Gran Turismo 7 delayed until 2022

Ryan revealed some juicy news about the gaming giant's roadmap during his interview with GQ, announcing PlayStation's VR headset project for its current-gen console, its plan to give away free games for pandemic-affected players, and its strategy to port more games to PC.

The GQ interview also dropped some bombs, too, including PlayStation's confession that Gran Turismo won't be speeding into our PS5 consoles anytime soon.

"GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available," a PlayStation spokesperson told GQ.

When Gran Turismo 7 was announced last June, fans salivated over all the cars they'd get to drive, including the Lamborghini Murciélago, the Aston Martin DB11 and the Mazda RX-Vision GT3. Of course, due to the delay, it will be a while before driving-sim gamers can step behind the wheel of their dream cars, but perhaps it's for the best.

Polyphony Digital, the studio behind Gran Turismo 7, is likely making the best decision for the racing sim. If the game isn't up to speed, it's best to wait until it's ready for market. It's better to endure a few groans from impatient gamers instead of dealing with the hellish wrath of angry, unsatisfied customers.