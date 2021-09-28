Google Meet will translate captions on video calls live — test is out now

Google aims to break down language barriers during video calls by introducing live translated captions on Google Meet, and it can currently support English video meetings being translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese and German.



According to the latest blog post, this new translation feature will first be available in beta, and will soon roll out to select Google Workspace users. While Google does not state an official rollout date, it is now available for users to try once they sign up for the beta.

Google believes this will help remove "language ability as a barrier to collaboration" during Google Meet video calls, and will be helpful in various scenarios such as training programs with globally distributed teams and educators when speaking to a diverse range of students.



While the feature is currently only available to translate English live captions to Spanish, French, Portuguese and German, it will build on supporting a wider range of languages in the near future. As the post states, the feature is only available in meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade customers.



For those that can try it out, you can turn on the live translated captions by heading to the "Captions" menu in Google Meet's Settings, turn on “Captions” in English, switch on “Translated captions," and then give it a go. The translated text should show up as users speak.



While the feature is still in its early stages, this is an incredibly helpful tool for those in need of quick translations during important video calls on Google Meet. Speaking of, we've got you covered if you're trying to figure out how to record a Google Meet call or wondering how to change your name on Google Meet.