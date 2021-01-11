Gigabyte Aorus 15P with RTX 2070 sheds $500 in epic gaming laptop deal

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is on the higher end of the gaming laptop pricing spectrum. Thankfully, this deal we found takes a massive chunk out of its regular price.

Right now, you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop for $1,199 at Adorama. Typically priced at $1,699, that's $500 off and just $30 shy of its record low price. It also undercuts Amazon's current price by $43. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Adorama

Now $500 off, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P is a steal at this price. This particular laptop's specs include a 15.6-inch (1950 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

If you want a notebook that can handle demanding PC games outside of productivity, the Gigabyte 15P is a solid option.

This particular laptop's specs sheet features a 15.6-inch (1950 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Aorus 15G review, we praised its strong graphics performance, long battery life, and 240Hz display. As for design, the stylish Aorus 15P borrows its looks from the Aorus 15G. Just about the only difference is that it has a lower refresh rate and a smaller footprint.

At 4.5 pounds and 14.0 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches, the Aorus 15P lighter but slightly thicker than the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches), Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), and Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches).

Gigabyte promises up to 8 hours of battery life on a full charge with the Aorus 15P. That's pretty impressive considering the premium gaming laptop average is roughly 4 hours.

Engineered with serious gamers in mine the Aorus 15P works with Aorus Control Center. This dedicated app lets you control and monitors the gaming rig vitals including CPU, GPU and fans. What's more, you can customize your Aorus gaming notebook's custom display colors, battery performance, and keyboard lighting.

At $500 off, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P is a steal at this price, so we recommend you act fast.