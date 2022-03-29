Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED RTX 3080 laptop hits cheapest price yet — now $1,699

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED 4K laptop offers creators and gamers the high performance they need for demanding tasks. And for a limited time, you can save big this fully loaded workstation laptop.

Right now, you can get the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED RTX 3080 Laptop for $1,699 via rebate at Newegg. That's $1,300 below its former price of $2,999 and it's biggest discount ever. And what's more, Newegg is tossing in two free gifts: Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PC (valued at $59) and 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $238).

In terms of RTX 30 laptop deals, this is one of the best we've seen yet.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD RTX 3080 Laptop: was $2,999 now $1,699 @ Newegg

Save a whopping $1,400 on the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Laptop at Newegg via rebate. Ideal for creators and gamers, it packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are NVidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory and 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED YD is a high-performance laptop for gaming, video editing, graphics design, music production, and more. The laptop in this deal packs a vibrant 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's latest RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles heavy graphics while a 1TB SSD provides ample storage.

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED review, we praised its immersive 4K OLED display and thin, lightweight design. Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED laptop earned a 4 out of 5-star rating for its great overall performance.

Our review unit housed a Core i7-10870H CPU which easily juggled 39 Google Chrome tabs (four were playing 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously) with no signs of lag. The laptop in this deal runs on Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chip so expect stellar performance and speed.

Design-wise, the Aero 15 OLED YD features an all-black, aluminum build. An embezzled "Aero” logo on the laptop's lid adds a little dazzle to its otherwise minimalist design.

Weighing in at 4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is on par with the competition. It weighs the same as the Asus TUF Dash F15 (4.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and is slightly heavier than the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 11 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

So if you want a brawny 4K laptop for creative and gaming applications, the Aero 15 OLED YD is the one you want.