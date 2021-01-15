Wow! Get this Gigabyte Aero 15 4K laptop for $400 off

Get this Gigabyte Aero 15 powerhouse for $489 off the list price!

Looking for a laptop that's ideal for both work and play? Something that has enough power to crush even the most intense professional tasks, and the performance to switch over to gameplay when you clock off?

Well, today is your lucky day — you can pick up a fully loaded Gigabyte Aero 15 with a 4K OLED display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1660Ti graphics for just $1,410 . That is a massive $489 saving!

Gigabyte Aero 15 4K OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,410 @ Amazon

Packed into a thin and light form factor, this configuration of Gigabyte’s Aero 15 laptop features a gorgeously vivid, color-accurate 4K Samsung AMOLED panel, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce 1660Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. View Deal

If you're a creative professional who likes to blow off steam by tucking into the latest and greatest on Game Pass for PC , it’s tricky to find a portable rig that is able to do both well. That’s where Gigabyte bucks the trend and nails it with the Aero 15.

Starting with the panel: a gorgeous Samsung UHD AMOLED screen at 15.6 inches that makes any game look amazing, but with its Pantone-certified color calibration, it’s great for photo/video editing, too.

Keeping any intense task moving smoothly, from 4K editing in Premiere Pro to CyberPunk at high-ish settings, is a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce 1660Ti GPU with 6GB GDDR6 and 16GB DDR4 RAM. Don’t worry about storage, as you can stuff this with a lot on the 512GB PCIe SSD.