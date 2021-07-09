Get $160 off this fully-loaded Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop

Trending

Save big on this powerful 2-in-1 laptop

You normally see the base model Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 on sale, which makes this top-of-the-range deal that much more special.

For a limited time at Newegg, you can pick one up for $160 off — taking the price down to just $699.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $859.99 now $699.99 @ Newegg
Save $160 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Flex this week. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.8GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Radeon graphics, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this model, we’re confident in recommending this 2-in-1 laptop thanks to the overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Lenovo’s site. Happy customers mention this is a great all-purpose system for professionals and students, binge-watching, and light gaming.

This configuration of the IdeaPad Flex 5 features a gorgeous 14-inch 1080p touch display on a strong 360-degree hinge, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, integrated Radeon graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Connectivity is handled by an impressive range of I/O including a USB Type-C 3.2 port with Power Delivery, two USB 3.2 ports, and an HDMI port.

And all of this is crammed into a slim, svelte chassis — measuring in at 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.7-inches and weighing 3.3 pounds, with a rated battery life of up to 13 hours.

Seriously, if you’re looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop with plenty of power to handle heavy workloads, this is a great option at an even better price!

