Epic Dell XPS 13 deal takes $258 off our favorite laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is the best all-around laptop — period. And thanks to Dell's Semi-Annual sale, you can own our favorite Dell notebook for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel CPU is just $691 via coupon, "SAVE17". That's $258 off its normal price of $949 and the lowest price ever for this XPS 13 configuration. To get this deal,

In fact, it's one of the best Dell deals we've seen all year.

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $691 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $258 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop via coupon, "SAVE17". This machine has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell manufactures some of the industry's best laptops and the Dell XPS 13 is a solid buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praise its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, it handled everything we threw its way without slowing down. In our lab, it scored 5,254 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test, which beats the premium laptop average.

Design-wise, the XPS 13 has a premium anodized aluminum chassis. Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo is embossed into the lid's center. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot built-in.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inch, the XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and weighs slightly more than Asus ZenBook 13 (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches).

Look no further than the Dell XPS 13 if you want an capable all-around laptop for work, school and everything in between.