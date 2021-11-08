EA wants NFTs to be the future of the gaming industry

As NFTs and play-to-earn crypto gaming continue to gain new-found attention, game publisher EA sets its sights on blockchain-based digital experiences as being an "important part of the future of our industry".



EA believes collectible digital content is the way forward in the gaming industry, but claims any ideas for NFTs and digital-only products being available in games are still "really, really early." According to an earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson indicated that players of games such as FIFA 22 want more than just 11-on-11 football.

"They want more digital experiences outside the game - esports, NFTs, broader sports consumption and they want us to move really, really quickly," Wilson told investors. "So, it's still early to tell, but I think we're in a really good position, and we should expect us to kind of think more innovatively and creatively about that on a go-forward basis."



As spotted by PC Gamer, EA has put up job listings that reference NFTs and blockchain-related technology. Despite its ideas being in the early stages of development, this shows the EA may not be too far off including play-to-earn crypto practices in its own popular franchises — from FIFA to Apex Legends.



However, not all gaming companies are on board with games relying on cryptocurrency. In October, Valve updated its rules on what it will not allow on Steam, banning blockchain-based titles. In fact, developers SpacePirate Games told its followers that Steam kicked its sci-fi title Axie Infinity off the platform because it involves collecting in-game NFTs. CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney even stated there are no plans to embrace blockchain-based gaming.



Still, play-to-earn crypto games are on the rise, with games such as Coin Hunt World (CHW) being the best play-to-earn games around. That's not all that's on the rise, as interest in metaverse-focused cryptocurrencies soared after Facebook announced its new name: Meta. For more, check out the best metaverse crypto in 2021 right now.