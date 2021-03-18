Dynabook unveils 2.5-pound laptop for students — it costs less than $300

Earlier today, Dynabook announced a pair of E10-S 11.6-inch laptops geared toward students.

The laptops are affordable with a starting price of $289.99. They're also lightweight, weighing in at 2.5 pounds, making them easy to carry around all day. At just 0.78-inches, with rubber bumpers and 180-degree reinforced hinges built to survive a 30-inch drop, the new laptops are built with sturdiness in mind.

The new Dynabook E10-S comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD hard drive, with an 11.6-inch HD display. The unit packs plenty of ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for 5Gbps data transfer speeds, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, an RJ-45 Ethernet jack, a 3.5 audio jack, and a microSD card slot.

Being geared towards students, the E10-S will come with the Windows 10 Education OS. There are two different SKUs as the pair have different warranties. The Dynabook E1-S1111ED at $289.99 comes with a one-year warranty, while the E10-S1113ED, which costs $329.99, comes with a two-year warranty.