Don't wait! This Dell XPS 15 with an RTX 3050 is $400 off and will sell out soon!

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops of 2021 and while it is a bit pricey, this Black Friday laptop deal will save you hundreds.

Right now, you can pick up this Dell XPS 15 for $1,499 at Dell, a $400 savings off this model which includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3050 graphics.

The latest in Dell’s 15-inch XPS lineup is a real prosumer’s powerhouse — packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Up top, a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3.5K 16:10 OLED touchscreen panel gives you a color-accurate, vivid window into your work.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’re confident in recommending it given our glowing Dell XPS 15 OLED (2021) review , giving a 4.5-star score to the model which adds a 4K OLED display to an otherwise nearly identical feature set.

This laptop will tackle a wide range of tasks with its powerful Intel Core i7-11800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and unlike the 4K model you should be able to make it all-day on this battery.

Plus, the range of I/O and adaptors included in the box ensures you’re prepared for any accessory put in front of you. Wi-Fi 6 built-in keeps data transfer speeds as fast as the internals.

Put simply, there’s a lot to love here: a spec list that will handily crush intensive tasks from gaming to 3D renders in After Effects, a svelte chassis, a mind-bogglingly beautiful display and a huge battery for a long period of usage. Pick this one up if you’re on the lookout for a new rig for your work and play.