Dell's excellent XPS 13 is now $450 off this Cyber Monday — but it won't last long

It's Cyber Monday, which means there are a lot of deals on a lot of laptops. But not all of the discounts are for products we'd recommend. That's why this deal on the XPS 13 --- the best overall laptop around --- stands out from the pack.

Dell is selling the XPS 13 with a 1080p touch screen, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $849 after a $450 discount.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this configuration of the XPS 13. And while this isn't the newest model (it has an 8th Gen CPU), it does have the updated design with the webcam above the display.

Just be warned: this a doorbuster deal, so it won't last long.

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i5): was $1,299 now $849

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. In fact, it's the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

The XPS 13 is an outstanding laptop. In our XPS 13 review, we praised the sleek machine for its fast performance, stunning design and bright, vivid display options.

While you don't get the beauty of 4K, we strongly recommend this 1080p option to most folks because it offers much longer battery life (around 12 hours!). Above that display is the webcam, which no longer looks up your nose as it did on previous models.

We are so smitten by the XPS 13 that we gave it a glowing 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award. Furthermore, the XPS 13 sits atop our best overall laptop rankings.

If you miss out on this deal, see our best Cyber Monday deals or best Dell Cyber Monday deals pages for more discounts on laptops, tablets and accessories.