Dell XPS 13 Touch now $609 off in huge deal — get the best laptop for less

Winning our coveted Editor’s Choice award, the Dell XPS 13 is one of our favourite laptops — combining an attractive chassis, beautiful screen, peak performance and excellent battery life in one amazing package. But now, for a limited time, you can save over $600 on this portable powerhouse.

Right now, thanks to a $609 price cut, you can grab an XPS 13 with Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,149.99 , which is down from $1,758.99.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1758.99 now $1,149.99 @ Dell

This model of the Dell XPS 13 touch comes with a gorgeous 13.4-inch UHD+ display with 500-nits of brightness and a wide P3 color gamut. Under the hood, you've got a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD.

From design to specs, as you can see in our Dell XPS 13 review, we’re massive fans of this laptop. That goes double for this fully-loaded version.

Starting up top, the 13.4-inch UHD+ (3804 x 2400-pixel) display is vivid and has a virtually bezel-less InfinityEdge design, paired with capacitive touch and a 360-degree hinge for ultimate versatility.

Powering things is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, alongside 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM for strong multitasking and a 256GB PCIe SSD.