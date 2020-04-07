Dell XPS 13 deal with 4K touch screen now $327 off

The Dell XPS 13 (9380) touch screen laptop is one of the best laptops you can own. Amid purported image leaks of next-gen XPS 15 and XPS 17 models, the excellent Dell XPS 13 gets a price cut.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop for $1,499 after you apply coupon code"50OFF699". Normally, this laptop retails for $1,826, so this deal saves you $327. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Dell XPS 13 laptop.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this month.

Dell XPS 13 (9380) 4K Laptop: was $1,826 now $1,499 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is one of the best laptops to buy. For a limited time, you can save $327 via coupon, "50OFF699". It packs a 13.3-inch 4K display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 9380 with 4K display is one of the best laptops to buy.

This model packs a 13.3-inch 4K (3840x2160) InfinityEdge touch display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we were impressed by its slim, lightweight design and gorgeous, near bezel-less InfinityEdge 4K display. We gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for strong performance.

Weighing in at 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound laptop, the Dell XPS 13 makes its counterparts look chunky. It's slimmer than the 0.6-inch thick Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (with Touchbar) and Razer Blade Stealth.

In one test, the Dell XPS 13's Intel Core i7-8565U chip let us stream Netflix with 25 additional Google Chrome tabs. Even with a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck and YouTube applications running in the background, it showed no signs of slowing down.

Dell fitted the XPS 13 9380 with its smallest webcam. In response to the poorly placed "nosecam" on previous models, Dell made its own webcam and moved it back where it belongs: on the top bezel.

In terms of connectivity, the Dell XPS 13 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, all of which act as mini DisplayPorts if you want to connect the system to a larger monitor. There's also a microSD card and a headphone jack.

The Dell XPS 4K laptop rarely goes on sale, so be sure to snag one now and save hundreds.