Cyber Monday Dell XPS 13 deals 2021

The best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deals start now in the laptop maker's sitewide savings event. Dell's Cyber Monday sale offers the lowest prices of the year on the Dell XPS 13 — the Editor's Choice laptop.

With its premium, portable design, stunning display and powerful performance, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. Especially on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday deals on laptops are abundant and it's not too early to snag our favorite Dell laptop for a stellar price. This week, save big on the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 Touch and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, it won us over with its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid and reliable performance and gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down.

Connectivity-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

If you're holiday shopping for a laptop for yourself or someone else, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.

Best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deals

Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deals: from $649 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deals: from $649 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deals are in full swing at Dell with up to $400 off various configurations. Prices start from $636 for the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 model. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its premium design and solid performance and long battery life. Now its the best time of year to save big on our favorite overall laptop.

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $837 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $837 @ Dell

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save $112 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9305 in this Early Cyber Monday laptop deal. It packs a 13-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $949 now $837 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $949 now $837 @ Dell

One of the best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deals takes $112 on the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. The configuration we recommend has a 13.3- inch 1080p screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,320 now $950 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,320 now $950 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,519 now $979 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,519 now $979 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is currently seeing a steep $540 price decrease in this Cyber Monday sale. It's equipped with an Intel i5-1135G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space. This 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 display makes for a great laptop and tablet hyrbid.