Dell wins Black Friday! The Latitude 7400 has been reduced by a massive $1,435

Dell is currently offering some huge savings in its Dell Black Friday deals , but we’ve just come across an offer that you have to see: Dell is selling the Latitude 7400 for $749, which previously cost $2,184 .

That’s a saving of $1,435, in one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen to date.

Dell Latitude 7400 laptop: was $2,184 now $749 @ Dell

The Dell Latitude 7400 is aimed at mobile professionals boasting over 13 hours of battery life. The notebook is outfitted with an 8th Gen Intel processor, 8GB of RAM a 256GB SSD and integrate Intel UHD graphics. View Deal

The Dell Latitude 7400 is one of the world’s smallest 14-inch premium business-class notebooks. It's sporting a 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, and is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics card. That's more than enough to complete relatively taxing tasks.

The Latitude 7400 also features ExpressConnect, so you can automatically connect to the fastest Wi-Fi signal. The system also has SafeScreen technology, which narrows down the viewing angle, making it near-impossible to read unless you're sitting directly in front of the screen. That makes it one of Dell’s most discreet laptops. And the security features doesn’t stop there, the laptop also includes an optional IR camera and fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login.

