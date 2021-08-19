Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop with 3K display drops to $767

Dell's back to school laptop deals offer incredible savings on its best machines. During this week's sitewide sale, save an extra 12% on select discounted PCs.

As part of the sale, the new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus falls to $797 via Dell coupon, "SAVE12". That's $259 off its former web price of $1,019 and one of the best laptops deals available right now.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus deal

New Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,019 now $767 @ Dell

Dell coupon, "SAVE12" takes $252 off the New Inspiron 16 Plus laptop. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display, 2.2-GHz Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD GPU and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell manufactures many of the industry's best laptops and the Inspiron 16 Plus is a testament to that. The laptop we're highlighting in this deal boasts a 16-inch, 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Under the hood, lives a 2.2-GHz Core i5-11400H 6-core processor, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For safekeeping and transferring your important files, it's outfitted with a fast 256GB SSD.

Though we didn't review this laptop, we find that Dell's Inspiron series machines provide solid performance for the price. With Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core CPU inside, the new Inspiron 16 has ample power for day-to-day productivity and entertainment.

The laptop's built-in lid sensor and high capacity 56WHr battery ensures fast start ups and endurance. With a weight of 4.4 pounds and measuring 14.0 x 0.75 x 9.7 inches, the Inspiron 16 Plus is on par with the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds,14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches). Port-wise, you get an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery and an audio jack.

In summary, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a solid all-around laptop and 16-inch MacBook Pro alternative.